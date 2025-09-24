Jordynne Grace Reveals Her Ultimate Goal In WWE

WWE NXT star Jordynne Grace spoke with Justin Barrasso’s Undisputed, where she discussed a variety of topics, including her experience in the company so far and her ultimate goal in WWE.

Grace said, “I feel like I’ve had an entire career already, but now that I’m in WWE, I’m just getting started. I’d love to main event WrestleMania.”

She continued, “That’s the ultimate goal for every wrestler. I also want to maximize my time in NXT. I want to circle back and finally win the NXT women’s championship, and I want to learn as much as I possibly can from Shawn Michaels.”

On learning from Michaels:

“Shawn gives this incredible advice. Whatever you’re doing, whether it’s in the ring or on a promo or being silly for the camera, Shawn has done it, and whenever we have to dress up, Shawn puts on his sports jacket and his cowboy hat. I think that’s the best.”