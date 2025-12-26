WWE Reportedly Will Not Clear Jerry Lawler For In-Ring Return

Recently, PWMania.com reported that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler stirred up discussion during an interview with Action News 5.

The 76-year-old expressed his desire to return to the ring for one final match.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, a WWE source who has collaborated with Lawler for years stated that there is a “zero percent chance” the company will clear him to compete in a match.

The report also suggested that fans should not expect Lawler to wrestle one last match in WWE. If he does return to the ring after his recent stroke, it is likely to happen elsewhere.