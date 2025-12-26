WWE Pleased With Omos’ Reception In AAA, More Appearances Expected

WWE star and former RAW Tag Team Champion Omos made a notable appearance for AAA last week at the company’s Guerra de Titanes event.

During the event, he offered assistance to El Hijo Del Vikingo, who had just defeated Dragon Lee.

Omos interrupted by delivering a Power Bomb to Dragon Lee, which set up Vikingo to execute a 450 Splash. Following this, Omos rolled the referee back into the ring, allowing Vikingo to secure the pinfall victory. After the match, Dorian Roldán entered the ring to celebrate the victory with both Vikingo and Omos.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE sources have expressed satisfaction with Omos’s reception in AAA, and he is expected to make more appearances for the company in the future.

No specific reason has been given for Omos’s absence from WWE programming.

Omos made his in-ring debut with AAA at TripleMania XXIII, competing in the Copa Bardahl Cibernetico Match, which he won. In October, he participated in several NXT live events and faced reigning NXT Champion Oba Femi in a match that ended in a No Contest at a house show on October 11.

It seems that he will now be returning to AAA regularly.