Jordynne Grace Reveals When Her TNA Wrestling Contract Expires

TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, a rising star in the wrestling industry, appeared on Matt Morgan’s Gigantic Pop program, where she talked about a number of topics including when her contract with the company expires.

Grace said, “I am under contract until January of this upcoming year. It’s coming up.”

Grace’s decision could potentially reshape the wrestling landscape, as she has the option to re-sign with TNA or explore opportunities with other major promotions, such as the WWE. Her past appearances for the WWE, including a marquee showdown with WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, have already left a significant mark.

According to Fightful Select, there was a significant development in Grace’s contract situation. Originally set to expire this fall, her contract was extended to January, potentially opening up new opportunities and exciting prospects for her future in the wrestling industry.

You can check out Grace’s comments in the video below.