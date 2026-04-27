Jordynne Grace Wants To Become A ‘Paul Heyman Girl’

WWE star Jordynne Grace spoke with Aussie Heat about various topics, including her active pursuit of becoming a “Paul Heyman girl.”

Grace said, “Oh, I’m actively pushing for it. Like, that’s my dream is to be a Paul Heyman girl, the first-ever. So, actively pushing for it. I’m messaging all the writers about it.”

On stars who Heyman has cornered like Roman Reigns and CM Punk:

“That’s what I’m saying. All I need is someone like him, and I’ll shoot straight to the top.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)