Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI Gets New Matches With AEW, TNA & MLW Stars

The lineup for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI continued to take shape on Tuesday.

On July 16, the MMA legend and former UFC Heavyweight Champion officially announced two new matches for the upcoming show scheduled for July 28 in Brooklyn, New York.

Now confirmed for the 7/28 show is Masha Slamovich vs. Jody Threat and Timothy Thatcher vs. Josh Woods.

Also scheduled for the Brooklyn event later this month is Shayna Baszler vs. Miyu Yamashita, Mike Santana vs. Homicide, “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. AKIRA, The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed) will compete, and Charlie Dempsey will be in action.