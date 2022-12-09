Karrion Kross Looks Back At WWE Release, Talks Eyeing Future Showdown With Roman Reigns

Karrion Kross recently spoke with the USA Insider for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the pro wrestling star spoke about still looking forward to a potential showdown with Roman Reigns, as well as his past release from WWE and how quickly he and Scarlett Bordeaux were able to find other work.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his WWE release and how quickly he and Scarlett lined up work: “Sometimes it is what it is. As a person, I tend to not dwell on negative situations or scenarios that I can’t really do anything about. I tend to constantly think about how I can recover from a situation immediately, both personally and professionally, and that’s exactly what I did. The day we were released we had almost 12 months of work lined up in almost 12 hours. The fan support, the industry support … we were really well supported throughout the whole thing when we were released.”

On how he is still eye-balling a match against Roman Reigns for the company’s top title: “Competing against Roman Reigns for the titles he holds is always on my radar. But there’s a time and place for everything. In the meantime, I am very much about showing the audience moments and stories where we can explore different aspects of the characters they’ve been watching for a very long time. I want to diversify our programming whenever I’m on. I want it to feel different whenever I’m on versus everything else you see before me or after me. That’s why I approach things the way I do, that’s why I work the way that I do, and that’s why I request to be produced the way that I do.”

Check out the complete Karrion Kross interview by visiting USANetwork.com.