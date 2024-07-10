Kayla Braxton Sheds Light On Big Post-WWE Project She Just Finished Up

Kayla Braxton is already keeping busy since parting ways with WWE.

The former WWE broadcast team member, who wrapped up a multi-year career with the company at their most recent SmackDown taping at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, surfaced on social media to write about a project she just finished.

“Just wrapped my first movie…and I got to do it alongside actors I’ve admired for years,” Braxton wrote via X. “One in particular I’ve always dreamed of meeting someday … never in a million years did I think I’d one day be sharing scenes with them!”

Braxton continued, “What is life?! Can’t wait for you to see it!”