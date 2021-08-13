Keith Lee Comments On Why He Didn’t Say Anything About His Health Sooner

As previously noted, Keith Lee published a YouTube video and explained how health issues (Covid-19 and heart inflammation) kept him out of action during the first half of 2021.

Lee responded to a fan’s comment about Lee not saying anything sooner:

It isn't that I couldn't say anything. I chose not to in order to focus on everything I needed to. Covid and its after effects can be rather…. unpredictable. I was fortunate enough to be cared for. https://t.co/ZC19bhuB6d — Eventual Lee (@RealKeithLee) August 13, 2021

NXT star Desmond Troy commented on Mia Yim caring for Lee while he had Covid-19 and Yim acknowledged the message: