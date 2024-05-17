Rumor Killer Regarding Tiffany Stratton’s WWE Status

Tiffany Stratton has been a topic of discussion among fans, sparking rumors regarding her WWE status following a recent social media post.

Stratton has made significant progress in WWE and has gone a long way since entering the promotion a few years back, when she won the NXT Women’s Championship before being promoted to the main roster. There was recently a rumor that Stratton received backstage heat for social media, which led to speculation that she was pulled from her Queen of the Ring Tournament battle against Bianca Belair on tonight’s SmackDown.

She posted a video on her Instagram stories of a tag team match she had with Jade Cargill and Belair. Another user’s clip featured a modified sound effect with the term “Black B**ch” when she knocked Jade off the apron. She promptly erased the post after noticing the person had made an alteration.

PWInsider.com said nothing about the notion that Stratton had backstage heat that forced WWE to pull her from the event. Stratton remains scheduled to perform, and “she’s absolutely not in trouble for anything internally within WWE.” Instead, she has received accolades from both management and wrestlers since joining the main roster.

Stratton’s position in the company is stated to remain unchanged, and is “seen as someone with a very high upside by management.”