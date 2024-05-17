Backstage News On WWE Star Being Written Off TV

WWE has recently announced injuries to a number of stars, with several being pulled from upcoming events.

Due to injury, WWE pulled Bobby Lashley and Zelina Vega from the King and Queen of the Ring Tournament. Asuka recently announced that she will also be out of action.

On Thursday, WWE stated that Ivar was out with an injury, causing plans to change. He was initially scheduled to fight Tyler Bate on WWE Speed next Wednesday and a triple-threat match on WWE NXT next week, but he was replaced by Gallus’ Joe Coffey. Apollo Crews will replace him in the WWE Speed Match.

WWE pulled Ivar from TV this week on NXT after Gallus attacked him and Wes Lee to end the show. This sparked speculation among fans about why he was removed from television and whether it was due to an injury.

In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated, “He’s just being given time off because he’s been working so hard of late, but it’s nothing serious and just an angle.”

According to CageMatch.net, he has worked 20 fights this year and has a 10-10 record. It is uncertain when he will return to WWE television.