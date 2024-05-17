WWE Star On Wrestlers Being Released And Triple H Giving Some People Second Chances

Natalya discussed wrestlers being released and Paul “Triple H” Levesque giving people second chances during an interview with The Wrestling Classic.

“That’s the fun part about this business. It’s never-ending, it’s always evolving. It’s always growing, it’s ever-changing. The other great thing about Triple H that I love is that he gives people second chances. So yes, this week we saw a lot of people get cut from NXT. He’s been known to hire people back. Look at Tegan [Nox], look at Scarlett and Karrion [Kross]. Dakota [Kai], B-Fab. Tehuti [Miles]. He’s been known to give people second chances, and I think that’s so…people need to know that if they want this badly enough, the brick walls are there for a reason.”

“This is a quote from a book that I love, but the brick walls are there to keep the people that don’t want it badly enough, they’re there to keep those people out.”



(quotes courtesy of Colin Tessier)