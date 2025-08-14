WWE SmackDown Updates For 8/15 In Boston: New Matches Announced

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis surfaced on social media on Thursday afternoon with some updates to the officially advertised lineup for the Friday, August 15, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The blue brand shot-caller confirmed the addition of Alexa Bliss vs. Piper Niven and The Miz & Carmelo Hayes vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer.

Also scheduled for the 8/15 show are multiple crossovers with cult-classic cartoon “King of the Hill,” Drew McIntyre explaining his attack of CM Punk, as well as DIY vs. The Street Profits.