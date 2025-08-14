Karrion Kross & Scarlett Announce First Post-WWE Appearance For November

Karrion Kross and Scarlett have been announced for their first public appearance since officially becoming free agents last week. The duo will appear at The Big Event NY’s “EXS Entertainment x Sports Expo” this fall.

The convention revealed on Wednesday night that Kross and Scarlett will be signing at the Suffolk Credit Union Arena in Brentwood, New York, on Saturday, November 15.

The event is being promoted as the biggest autograph show in the Northeast and will mark the first chance for fans to meet the pair since their WWE departures.

Their appearance comes just days after their WWE contracts expired on August 10. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Kross confirmed he received a last-minute contract offer from WWE but chose not to sign after the company reportedly declined to share the metrics used to determine his valuation.

While Kross made it clear that both he and Scarlett are still open to returning to WWE, they are now officially free agents and accepting independent bookings.