Natalya Wants To Bring Ruthless “Nattie Neidhart” Persona To WWE

WWE veteran Natalya has been making waves on the independent circuit in 2025, competing in GCW, NWA, and Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport under her more aggressive “Nattie Neidhart” persona, and now she wants to bring that side of herself to WWE television.

Speaking with Cauliflower Alley Club TV, Natalya explained that the shoot-style, ruthless character has been well-received outside WWE and she’s eager for fans on the main stage to experience it.

She said, “I really want to bring Nattie to WWE. I definitely want to bring her to WWE. I think Nattie has to be handled very carefully because the second we bring her to WWE and we don’t have a good game plan, I think we can lose the character, so we have to handle her very carefully.”

Natalya revealed that the dual persona concept was inspired by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, who famously transitioned between multiple identities such as Cactus Jack, Mankind, and Dude Love. “A big part of the inspiration for this character came from Mick Foley when he was Mick Foley in WWE and outside of WWE, he was Cactus Jack… he can morph back into both of them.”

She continued, “I want to bring Nattie to WWE, we just have to make sure that the women of the division can handle Nattie because I’m not sure all of them can hang with Nattie.”

As Nattie Neidhart, she recently scored a major win over TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV, further cementing her as a dangerous threat in the ring.

