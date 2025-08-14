Seth Rollins Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction Live On Good Morning Football

New World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins had an unexpected viral moment this morning during a guest-hosting spot on the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, ripping his pants live on the air.

“The Visionary” was part of the August 14 broadcast, but midway through the show, his attire didn’t quite hold up, resulting in an on-air wardrobe malfunction that drew laughs from his co-hosts and fans watching at home.

Rollins is less than two weeks removed from his shocking World Heavyweight Championship victory at SummerSlam. That night, he revealed that his weeks-long knee injury was an elaborate ruse, allowing him to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on a newly-crowned CM Punk, just moments after Punk’s exhausting 30-minute war with GUNTHER.

Looking ahead, Rollins will defend his title at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31 in a high-stakes fatal four-way match against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight.

Check out the footage below: