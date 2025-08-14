Sheamus Opens Up About Being Body Shamed By WWE Fans After 2024 Return

Sheamus has candidly discussed the body shaming he faced from fans following his return to WWE in 2024.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, the former WWE Champion admitted he wasn’t happy with the shape he was in after taking time away from the ring.

The Celtic Warrior revealed that after a planned match with GUNTHER didn’t materialize, his motivation took a hit. “I wasn’t happy with the way I came back after the whole thing happened when I tried hard for the Gunther match, it didn’t happen. I kind of just said, I don’t give a sh*t anymore, so I’m going to eat what I want and not really work out. So I kind of just didn’t care.”

Sheamus noted that his ring gear choice at the time, switching to shorter biker-style trunks, only amplified the criticism. “When I came back with my new biker shorts, booty shorts, it was not good. I got absolutely slaughtered online. I mean, slaughtered. At first I was like, ‘Oh my God… oh no.’ Then I was like, ‘Well, in fairness, I did kind of go party like it was the end of the world.’”

He added, “So, anyway, I leant into it, it was great. But the promo me and Drew [McIntyre] did the burger after burger line, what’s that show on WWE now, behind the scenes, Unreal? So I’m gonna give you my own unreal moment. I gave Drew the burger after burger line. Because I was gonna lean into it. He was like, ‘You want me to say that?’ I was like ‘I want you to say it, it’s everywhere, bro, it’s everywhere. Have you not seen Twitter in the last seven days? Have you not seen I’m getting slaughtered?’ So we did it, I gave him the line of his career. And you know why? Because that’s what it is, fella, it’s entertainment. That’s what it’s about.”

Despite the negative comments, Sheamus has since bounced back with a renewed focus, continuing to deliver hard-hitting performances in the ring.