John Cena Confirms He’ll Let WWE Decide His Last Opponent

WWE legend John Cena appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night, where he discussed his ongoing retirement tour and revealed that he will not be handpicking the opponent for his final match this December.

When Fallon asked if he had someone in mind for his last bout, Cena stuck to his long-standing philosophy of being a dependable company man.

He said, “No, no. I’ve never operated like that,” Cena said. “I’ve just always kind of been reliable, showing up, and doing whatever I’m asked. And I really want this tour to be, not only special… I want it to be special for the business. My goal has always been to leave WWE better than I found it. So whoever they deem appropriate to get that energy, man, I’m cool with that.”

The 48-year-old also reflected on his decision to step away at the end of the year, citing the need to make room for WWE’s next generation of stars. “I feel a little bit slower. I’m not as strong as I was,” Cena admitted. “I look at all the current superstars, and they’ve earned the right to chase their dreams. For me, it’s time.”

He continued, “I also remember when I was a young kid back in 2002 thinking I’d never get a chance. And then when I did, I came up with like a young, hungry class. And I think if I hang around any longer than now, I’m just taking time away from those young guys who can be the next chance to make an impact. It’s time, man. It’s time.”

Cena is currently in a heated feud with the returning Brock Lesnar after being attacked at SummerSlam.

Before their anticipated showdown in September, Cena will travel to France for the August 29 episode of SmackDown and face Logan Paul at the Clash in Paris premium live event on August 31.

The full interview is available below.