Keith Lee Comments On Why He Joined AEW and The “Bearcat” Nickname In WWE

Keith Lee did an interview with BleacherReport.com and here are the highlights:

Why he signed with AEW: “I think that it was quite a simple decision. Not only for business’ sake, but there’s a lot of people there that I know. And I have a lot of friends and associates that I’m just comfortable with. But more important than any of that was that I had a couple of very laid-back, chill meetings with Tony [Khan]. We just kind of hung out and shot the breeze. I like him as a person and so to me, a relationship built that way kind of helps me trust a little better. And it helped me in that decision as well.”

The “Bearcat” moniker in WWE: “I don’t really think I had [a reaction],” Lee said. “At the end of the day, it was something that was brought up while I was out doing the dance with lady death situation. And I didn’t think much of it, obviously. And then when I came back, it was something that [WWE management] really wanted, and they pulled me into an office and asked me to do it. And that was my job. So I said ‘OK,’ and that was kind of it. Was I fond of it? No. But you got to do what you’re asked to do at the end of the day. But I think that in my time there, what I learned is sometimes loyalty just doesn’t really do that much for you [laughs]. So while I was OK then, I think that if I was asked to do something that I didn’t agree with, from here on, it would not just be an ‘OK,’ but more of a ‘hell-to-the-no.’”