Kelani Jordan Wants Carmelo Hayes To Be John Cena’s Final Opponent

TNA Knockouts World Champion and WWE NXT star Kelani Jordan appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics.

She expressed her belief that her real-life fiancé, fellow WWE star Carmelo Hayes, should be John Cena’s final opponent in his ongoing retirement tour, emphasizing that Cena is a 17-time World Champion.

Jordan said, “So, I’m biased, so of course I’m going to pick Carmelo Hayes. I think he should lose his last match.”

She continued, “If he were able to wrestle, say like Melo, he can be able to put him over, and, like, jumpstart his career more than it already is because being able to beat someone like John Cena, your credibility and equitability goes all the way up.”

