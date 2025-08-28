Kendal Grey Opens Up About Training With Charlotte Flair

WWE NXT star Kendal Grey appeared on “Cheap Heat” with Peter Rosenberg, where she discussed various topics, including how the training works for EVOLVE talents.

Grey said, “Our classes are like mixed with everyone. So I’m in class with Jacy Jayne, Fallon (Henley), who’s also in my class? Kali’s in my class, like all the NXT stars are in our class. So we are constantly training with them. So it’s really helpful and it’s really nice to have that experience. I rolled around with Charlotte a couple of times. Ivy Nile will come in a couple of times.”

On getting to work with Charlotte Flair:

“She’s amazing. She’s so good. It’s just the way she thinks about it and so smart about it. She gives great advice too, and honestly, she opened my eyes about a lot of things in this business so far.”

