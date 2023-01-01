Kenny Omega Addresses Possibility Of Returning To DDT Pro Wrestling

Could “The Cleaner” end up turning back up in DDT Pro Wrestling?

Kenny Omega addressed this during a recent Monthly Puroresu interview promoting his match with Will Ospreay at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 special event.

Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

“I did the one show at Ryogoku Sumo Hall which was incredible. It was an incredible feeling. I can’t put into words what it felt like to go back there and to see so many familiar faces. My mind is blown when New Japan will run a random poll as to ‘Who is the best foreigner of all time in New Japan?’ And then I win it! And it’s like “How?” “You remember me? And you remember me fondly enough to say that I’m that guy?” It’s incredible. So then for me again, this goes back a little bit in 2008, for me with DDT, for those fans. DDT told me, once we announced that you were going to be there and we played that video, our phones were ringing off the hook and we sold this place out just like that,” he said. “I was thinking, I could tear up. I talk about it too much, but you remember me from that far ago, like I don’t. I don’t think I could do that in Winnipeg. And that’s where I was born. You know what I mean? But that’s just how special those fans are and they don’t forget. It means a lot to them. It’s special to them. And it’s like you said, Sonny, it’s a real family environment and atmosphere. It’s family, it’s trust, it’s respect, it’s the loyalty. It’s all those positive things that go into the idea that a lot of people have an idea of Japanese culture, which is that honor system, you know, everyone thinks “What is Japanese culture?” They think it’s about samurais, ninjas, and Godzilla. I say, ‘Yeah. Sure,’ but, if you take some of the things that make those, what they are embedded within those are, are those qualities, is what makes it such a special country. So for that fanbase to remember me and to give me just a real nice homecoming, it was wonderful in 2019. And I would love of course, to be back at some point in time. Whether it be for DDT, for NJPW. I’ve never actually once wrestled for NOAH, but since they’re a part of CyberFight, now it’d be cool to do something.”

Check out the complete Kenny Omega interview at MonthlyPuroresu.com.