Kenny Omega Comments On Roman Reigns After Fans Compare Them

At the end of the WWE Wrestlemania Backlash PLE, AEW star Kenny Omega became a trending topic on Twitter as fans compared him to Roman Reigns. Omega wrote the following in regards to the matter:

“Umm, why am I trending? I’ve done nothing but get sliced up and struggle through rehab all this year.

*checks timeline*

Oh, I see. We’re still doing that comparing thing every show…”

One fan wrote that Reigns wouldn’t last five minutes with Omega and here was Omega’s response…

“I’m sure he could. He’s their top guy for a reason and works hard to be that guy. I think the match would surprise a lot of people.”

