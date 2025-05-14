Kenny Omega Details Recovery Journey And Shift In Wrestling Philosophy

AEW International Champion Kenny Omega is taking a more measured and health-focused approach to his career following a serious health scare in late 2023. After a near-fatal battle with diverticulitis, Omega is reflecting on how the experience—and his trusted team—reshaped his mindset.

In a new interview with Adi Shankar, creator of Netflix’s Devil May Cry series, Omega opened up about the ordeal, praising his longtime agent Barry Bloom for stepping in to prioritize his well-being above all else.

“He’s [Bloom] really like a family member to me, absolutely,” Omega said. “It wasn’t, ‘Show me the money.’ It was like, ‘Show me your doctor’s report and tell me you’re healthy or if not, no one’s getting their hands on you.’… He’s like, ‘No, no, you have to know you can do it. I don’t care about the money. You need to be healthy.’”

Omega underwent surgery in May 2024 after collapsing late last year. He returned to in-ring competition in January 2025, and has since wrestled seven matches, including a title-winning performance over Konosuke Takeshita to become AEW International Champion.

He admitted the health scare was a wake-up call that forced him to reevaluate his career and life.

“And this is coming from someone now who is understanding of his own mortality now,” Omega reflected. “I’m being way more cautious, and as cautious as I am Barry is still more cautious than I am. Whether it costs me or him money or not, that’s not the primary concern. At all.”

Omega’s most recent match saw him team with Mark Briscoe, Kevin Knight, and “Speedball” Mike Bailey in a high-energy bout against Kazuchika Okada, The Young Bucks, and Ricochet—a sign that “The Cleaner” is still operating at an elite level, but with a wiser, more balanced perspective.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest on Kenny Omega and AEW’s top champions.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)