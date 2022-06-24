Kenny Omega Opens Up on the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV

Kenny Omega discussed the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view in an interview with Fightful.com.

“I am able to sit back and kind of watch with a smile on my face because this was always I sort of the hopeful, I don’t want to say endgame, but this was always the hopeful pitstop into what the mission statement of what AEW always was. We always just wanted to make wrestling a friendly place for everyone, perhaps not all of us, but that was always one of the things that were most important to me. I wanted to see a world where we were working friendly with New Japan and I was hoping that that was something that would happen from day one, and here we are.”

“We’re working with New Japan, we’re working with DDT, we’re working with Tokyo Joshi, we’re working with AAA, we’re working with Ring of Honor, now that Tony has purchased Ring of Honor. We’re working with all of these entities and promotions who may not even want to work with each other, yet we are creating sort of this forum for everyone to wrestle and work peacefully and I think it’s really cool and even though I can’t physically take part in it I’m still happy and I’m still extremely satisfied that we could get to this point because this was always what we wanted to do with AEW as an idea for a company.”

You can check out the interview below:



