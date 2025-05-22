Kenny Omega Praises Bayley For Reaching Out During Health Battle

AEW star Kenny Omega recently opened up about his ongoing health issues and the often cold realities of the wrestling industry — and in doing so, offered heartfelt praise for WWE Superstar Bayley.

Speaking during a recent Twitch stream, Omega reflected on his struggle with diverticulitis, a serious medical condition that has kept him sidelined from in-ring competition. He used the moment to share insight on how wrestlers are sometimes treated when they’re no longer seen as “useful” — particularly in the eyes of the industry.

“Wrestling is a funny business, and sometimes people only care about you when you’re useful to them. Not sometimes — most of the time,” Omega admitted. “If, for whatever reason, you’re taken out of the game, you’re not needed. Who cares about you?”

In a rare crossover moment between AEW and WWE personalities, Omega singled out Bayley as someone who genuinely defied that trend.

“Which is why I can say Bayley is an incredible human being,” Omega said. “I’ve never met her. As far as I know, aside from the Xavier Woods of the world, I don’t know if there’s a common thread there between us — but she gave me a message when I was going through my diverticulitis, hoping for a speedy recovery.”

He continued, emphasizing just how meaningful that message was:

“That’s how you know a very genuine, good person — good human being. I could never ever say anything bad about Bayley and I would always stick up for her in any situation, even though it’s not someone I’ve ever met in real life. It meant a lot in that moment for somebody to reach out.”

Omega also shared a raw take on the competitive mentality that’s often ingrained in professional wrestling.

“Generally, when people are considered your competition, you’re taught to be happy they are gone.”

As Omega continues to recover, his comments offer fans a powerful reminder of the human side of pro wrestling — and how small gestures of kindness can transcend company lines.

