Kenny Omega Returning to AEW Following Visa Issues, Title Match Expected

AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega is set to return to work at this week’s AEW Dynamite taping in Dayton, OH.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Omega, who is one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions with The Young Bucks, has been dealing with visa issues and has not appeared on AEW TV since January 11, when The Elite defeated Death Triangle to win the titles.

In an update, Dave Meltzer reports that Omega’s visa issue has been resolved, and he will return to work at Dynamite on Wednesday night.

There is no word on what role Omega will play on the show, but with his return, AEW will most likely move forward with Top Flight and AR Fox challenging The Elite for the World Trios Titles.