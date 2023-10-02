Kenny Omega’s PPV Losing Streak Continues At AEW WrestleDream

Several top stars competed on Sunday’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event, including MJF retaining the ROH Tag Team Titles over The Righteous, Bryan Danielson defeating Zach Sabre Jr., and Darby Allin falling short of Christian Cage for the TNT Title in a two-out-of-three falls match.

Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita, and Sammy Guevara won a trios match against Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Chris Jericho.

Omega’s pay-per-view losing streak now stands at six.

Omega’s losing streak began at Revolution when The Elite lost the Trios Titles to House of Black, followed by the second defeat at Double or Nothing 2023 when Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta) defeated The Elite (Adam Page, Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson) in the Anarchy In The Arena. Omega suffered his third defeat when he lost the IWGP United States Title to Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door.

Bullet Club Gold defeated The Golden Elite at All In. A week later, Omega lost to Takeshita in his fifth consecutive PPV loss.