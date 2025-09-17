Kevin Nash Addresses Rumors Of WWE Holding Two WrestleManias A Year

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed various topics on his Kliq This podcast, including the logistics of taping shows ahead of WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia.

“No, they’ll have a base someplace in Europe. And they’ll put all that s**t in a can, probably… Then fly in. It’s like the Super Bowl. Heavy playoff game, you fly in, you do your media, you do your WrestleMania week, and Saudi Arabia.”

On the Hall of Fame:

“Well, I would tape the Hall of Fame because it didn’t seem to hurt the 2020 Hall of Fame. When we were in COVID, we filmed that with no crowd.”

On the rumor of having two WrestleManias a year:

“Haven’t you heard that there’s going to be two WrestleManias a year? I’ve heard that… If the Netflix deal becomes a f***ing absolute wrestling desert, you’re gonna f***ing do whatever you have to to watch f***ing a premium live event. I don’t know, I’m trying to come to grips with what I’m gonna do.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)