Kevin Nash Believes CM Punk Did $600k Worth Of Merchandise Sales In The First 24 Hours Of His WWE Return

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes CM Punk did $600,000 worth of merchandise sales on the first 24 hours of his WWE return.

Nash said, “I think he did $600,000 worth of merchandise like the first 24 hours that he came back.” “I watched SmackDown last Friday because I knew he was gonna be on. That was the reason I watched. I wasn’t gangbusters over his initial interview that he cut.”

