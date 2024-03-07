Kevin Nash Believes Drew McIntyre Has Become WWE’s Top Heel

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes Drew McIntyre has become WWE’s top heel.

Nash said, “Drew’s probably their top heel, I mean Roman of course, but Drew’s their top heel. At this point, is Roman really a heel? Rock is more of a heel, but like we talked about, out of respect we will play along with this.”

Nash also talked about The Rock.

“That’s what these people aren’t getting, nobody is thinking that The Rock is turning into a bad guy, he’s playing a bad guy, he’s good at it, he’s a really good actor. He’s a really good sports entertainer, and that’s why this all works.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.