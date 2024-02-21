Kevin Nash Believes WWE Should Not Have Ended The Undertaker’s WrestleMania Streak

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes the company should not have ended The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania because that was something special.

Nash said, “The only thing that this company has done that I am absolutely, 100% sure should have never happened was, you never should’ve beaten Undertaker at WrestleMania.” “That streak, there was no upside to ever doing anything with that, because every WrestleMania you have, going forward, you had a 10-minute package about that streak … that was something that was special, there was no reason to beat Mark.”

Nash also talked about how if anyone was the right person to end that streak, then that person should have been the late great Bray Wyatt.

He said, “If anybody was going to beat ‘Taker, it should have been Bray.”

