Kevin Nash Breaks Down Brock Lesnar’s Role In Building Oba Femi For WrestleMania

Kevin Nash has praised Brock Lesnar for helping elevate Oba Femi ahead of their expected clash at WrestleMania 42, calling Lesnar one of the most selfless performers in the business.

Speaking on Kliq This, Nash reacted to the recent WWE angle where Femi stood tall over Lesnar, placing his foot on the former champion in a defining visual moment.

“Brock, who’s the most giving motherfker on the planet,” Nash said. “He’s just not a fking mark. There’s nothing about that guy that’s a fing mark. I guess when you’re one of the baddest motherfers on earth, you have nothing to prove.”

Nash also pointed out that Lesnar’s willingness to elevate a rising star like Femi is not just generosity, but smart business.

“If I’m Brock Lesnar and I have to make somebody to make them worthy of a WrestleMania match and I’m probably going to get a $2.5 to $3 million payday out of it, I’m pretty sure I’m making somebody,” Nash said.

He added that he would like to see Femi face a smaller, more mobile opponent before WrestleMania to better showcase his in-ring ability, noting stylistic similarities in recent matchups.

“Either way it’s going to sell,” Nash said.

WWE began planting the seeds for Lesnar vs. Femi at the Royal Rumble earlier this year, and the program has continued to build momentum on weekly television. Femi, a former NXT Champion, was called up to the main roster at the start of 2026 and has quickly been positioned as a major player.

Meanwhile, Lesnar’s future remains a topic of speculation, with reports suggesting he could be nearing retirement. SummerSlam in Minneapolis has been floated as a potential setting for his final match, though nothing has been officially confirmed.