Kevin Nash Comments On WWE’s Booking Of CM Punk Feud With Drew McIntyre

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how WWE has been booking CM Punk’s feud with Drew McIntyre.

Nash said, “He hasn’t been shoved down our throat, like he just kind of exists, like he continually gets to Drew. To the point now where Drew like storyline-wise is saddled … they’ve done such a good job creatively with us accepting that he’s out and that he’s hurt that we’re like yeah of course you’re not going to attack him because he’s not cleared … you’ve got Punk who has caused all kinds of f*****g s**t, he’s got a ton of heat, still super over and he hasn’t touched anybody.”

