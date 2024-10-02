Kevin Nash Explains How He Views Vince McMahon From His “Mr. McMahon” Character

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he views Vince McMahon versus his “Mr. McMahon” character.

Nash said, “I think they’re separate. I can only go my experience and my relationship with him. The last time he and I talked was at (Triple H’s) 50th, and it was a lot of the family was there. It was The Kliq, I want to think Dave Bautista was the only other, one of the only boys that were there.”

On how many top stars viewed McMahon as a father figure:

“Undertaker makes the reference that he was a father figure. [John] Cena makes a reference that he was a father figure. Anybody that had that kind of a relationship with him, at that highest level … I really only had that for a year. I’d go there sometimes, I’d want to see Vince, I’d just be showing up at TV, and there’d be this f***ing line of people… I’d get to cut the line, knock on the door.”

