Kevin Nash Explains Why He Outprices Himself For Appearances

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash appeared on an episode of his Kliq This podcast and discussed various topics, including how he likes to outprice himself for appearances and event bookings.

Nash said, “F*** no [laughs]. It’s like when people say, ‘Hey, do you still do anything appearance-wise?’ I’m like, ‘What do you got in mind?’ ‘I was thinking maybe commissioner.’ No. I could be commissioner on a zoom call [laughs]. I won’t go someplace and get in the ring and cut a promo. Indie shows can’t afford me. I make sure of it [laughs]. ’No, you misunderstood me, I said $50,000.’ ‘We can do that.’ ‘No, 50 plus…’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)