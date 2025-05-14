Kevin Nash Lands New Acting Role

The following press release was issued:

Kevin Nash Continues Hollywood Crossover, Joins All-Star Cast of Upcoming Dramatic Comedy ‘Caroline’

(MAY 12, 2025) – Former professional wrestler turned actor Kevin Nash (The Punisher, John Wick) is the newest addition to the cast of Caroline, an upcoming dramatic comedy marking the feature directorial debut for Morningstar Angeline (Outer Range).

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer will join Teri Polo (Meet the Parents), James Udom (Judas and the Black Messiah), Davida Williams (Game, Set, Love), Sa’Raya Paris Johnson (IF), and Andy Richter (Conan) in the feature, which is set to go in front of cameras in Syracuse at the end of this month.

The film follows 11-year-old Caroline (Johnson), a clever, sharp-eyed girl navigating a life of excitement and peril as a shoplifter with her mom Jocelyn (Williams). When Caroline’s estranged father Corey (Udom) – a charming, small-town con artist – gets out of prison and re-enters their lives, things briefly seem to settle. But when the family is threatened over a debt they can’t repay, their fragile peace falters. Desperation drives Caroline and her mom into one last, ill-fated heist.

Nash will star as Marcus, a longtime friend of Corey and former accomplice who has since traded crime for the more grounded life of a construction worker and owner of a small contracting company. But when he meets Corey’s family for the first time, a simple visit quickly turns into an unexpected adventure.

“I’m looking forward to working with such a fantastic cast,” said Nash.

Angeline will direct from a script by novelist Daniel Blum (The Feet Say Run). Rob Goodrich and Jason Armstrong are producing under their Walk Like A Duck Entertainment banner, along with Ellyn Vander Wyden (Voices Carry).

Best known for his time in WCW and WWE, Nash has since transitioned to film and television while helming the podcast KLIQ THIS. He debuted his acting career in the early 1990s as Super Shredder in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991). Some of his other notable film credits include Dog (2022), John Wick (2014), Magic Mike XL (2015), Magic Mike (2012), The Longest Yard (2005), and The Punisher (2004), among others. He has also made guest appearances on shows like Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Nikki, and Detroiters and has done voice work and occasional TV cameos.