Kevin Nash On Sting Before Christ: “He’s Always Been Smart, But He Partied A Little Harder”

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently spoke on his podcast, “Kliq This,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his friend Sting, who had his last match at last night’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

“Steve always would throw a rollaway bed in his room and let me sleep on it for free. He was good to me,” Nash said. “Him and Lex sometimes would pick up lunches when we were on the road because they were making cash and I wasn’t. The guys that are the partiers hang out together and the guys that go to the gym hang out together. They were the gym guys.”

Nash continued, “On top of that, when I broke into the business, I trained at Lex and Steve’s gym, Main Event Fitness in Atlanta and my wife did also. He was our star when I was there the first time. Flair was his foil, but Steve was by far the number one guy. You would have never known it. He’s always been very humble and he’s always been very kind.”

Nash discussed how Sting changed before he discovered religion. Sting previously discussed how his life spiraled out of control in the late 1990s before he cleaned up his bad habits.

Nash said, “There’s two Stings. There’s the Sting now and there’s a Sting before Sting found Christ. There was another Sting. He wasn’t insane. He’s never been a stupid ass. He’s always been smart, but he partied a little harder. He was always really smart. If he was going to have cocktails someplace, he would be at a Marriott that he was staying at. He wasn’t going to be driving up and down the road drinking beers. He just wasn’t that kind of guy.”

