Kevin Nash Provides Update On His Health

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including the condition of his health, noting that he has problems with his shoulder and neck.

Nash said, “I thought about my options and everything else, and my first, when I go to Bio Accelerator in Columbia and see my stem cell people. I think that’s the best option for me. I think my shoulder tendinitis is horrendous. I’m just gonna go ahead…70% success rate of a back operation, and a 78 or 79% for my major issue in my back with stem cells. So I got a 10% better chance, and all they’re doing is injecting stem cells. I’m not being opened up. It’s a minimally invasive procedure. I’m going with Bio Accelerator. My neck is fucked, but it’s not my issue right now. Mine is my L2, L3, and L3L4. I’ve got herniations there. When I went to the surgeon, he thought that the problem, the compression is on my L3 left nerve root. I had an EMG done on that, where they send electricity, so it’s definitely being compromised. [Asked if he gets numbness down his arm] No, it’s my lower back. It’s my quads not firing.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)