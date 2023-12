WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including the top three matches he wants to see at WrestleMania 40.

Nash said, “I have Randy winning the Rumble and going to [face] Roman. Randy did state and he wanted to come back and do ten more years.” “I would do Rollins and Cody.” “I’d do Punk and KO if you can keep them apart that long.”

