Kevin Nash Says There Are Wrestlers That “Don’t Look Like They Can Even Throw a F*cking Punch”

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash commented on the current landscape of wrestling during his Kliq This podcast.

Nash said:

“The thing that I found out or realized was nobody has any heat. There’s nobody on the television show that I look at and say, ‘That person, if this was real and kicked my door down, I’d be like, oh f***.’ They’re athletic but they don’t look like they can even throw a f***ing punch.”

“I realize now that both companies do it when they go to commercial break, the action is in a small box. And I actually enjoy that more because they’re going so f***ing fast on a large screen TV, you’re like, ‘Slow the f*** down!’ It’s too just too fast, nobody sells sh**.”