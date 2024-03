WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including United States Champion Logan Paul’s brother, Jake Paul, fighting fellow WWE Hall of Famer and boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Nash said, “If I had to pick one of those two to fight, it sure as f*** would not be Mike Tyson.” “Paul ain’t gonna have nothing but f***ing ribs and skin.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.