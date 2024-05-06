Kevin Owens Reveals He Has Only 9 Months Left On WWE Deal, Isn’t Sure What’s Next

Kevin Owens has less than one year remaining on his WWE contract.

“The Prize Fighter” spoke with the U.K. Metro for an interview, during which he revealed that his current WWE expires in nine months and that he’s not sure what will come next when that come times.

“I really don’t take anything for granted, I (have) nine months left on my (contract), and I don’t know what can happen from here on out,” Owens said.

Later in the interview, he added, “This has been my home for 10 years and it’s beyond the locker room. There’s some very, very, very special people that work behind the scenes that I’ve become very close with, and I really can’t imagine not seeing them as part of my life. It’s good to have somebody to bounce around, somebody you trust. When I got here, I got really close with Finn Balor right away, and I could tell this is gonna be a guy I could trust, and now he’s like a brother to me.”

Owens also spoke about his friendship with Sami Zayn and how they don’t see each other as much being on different brands.

“We might not be together all the time, me and Sami are on different brands so we don’t see each other as much,” he said. “We’re always in contact and when it comes along, we have a sounding board. I’m very lucky to be living what I’m living. It’s easy to forget it when it’s something you do a lot, it kind of becomes the usual everyday thing and you forget how special it is.”

Check out the complete interview at Metro.co.uk.