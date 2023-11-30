Kevin Owens Speaks Out About CM Punk And Randy Orton Returning To WWE

WWE superstar Kevin Owens discussed the return of CM Punk and Randy Orton in an interview with James Williams.

Owens paused for a moment before saying the following about Punk:

“Um, I just want to have fun at work. So if he’s got that mindset, great.”

Owens had more to say about Orton being back:

“I love Randy, I’m so happy he’s back. He’s much needed. Having him around is an absolute positive. He’s good to have around, he’s good for the morale. There are people that are leaders without saying, ‘I’m a leader.’ They don’t need to be, they just are. Randy’s one of them. When he’s around, everyone steps up their game and I love that.”

You can check out the interview below: