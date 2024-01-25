Kevin Patrick Reportedly Released By WWE

Kevin Patrick is no longer a WWE employee.

PWInsider.com is reporting that the weekly SmackDown commentator has been released from the company.

As we reported earlier this week, Patrick was planned to be removed from the SmackDown broadcast team starting with this Friday night’s show on FOX.

Expected to replace Patrick for at least this week is longtime WWE commentator Michael Cole. There is no word yet regarding who Patrick’s permanent replacement will be.

Kevin Patrick first joined WWE in 2021.