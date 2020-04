King Baron Corbin responded to a fan’s negative comment about wishing Corbin was released:

People like this truly make me sick. Regardless of your thoughts on me you’re wishing someone lost their job. How they feed their families and their livelihood. You need to reevaluate your life. https://t.co/KGpNd9A9HT

— THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) April 16, 2020