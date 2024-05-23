King & Queen Of The Ring Winners To Receive World Title Shots At SummerSlam

Paul “Triple H” Levesque has surfaced today with some big news.

On Thursday, the WWE Chief Content Officer made some local media rounds in Saudi Arabia to promote the WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 premium live event in Jeddah on Saturday.

During one appearance, “The Game” revealed that the winners of the 2024 WWE King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments at the PLE this Saturday will secure future world championship opportunities at WWE SummerSlam.

“In the past the King and Queen of the Ring, it was such an honor to be in that tournament and to win that tournament on your own, to have that launch you to another place, but I wanted that tournament to kind of stand on its own and I didn’t want to announce this part of it until we got here,” Levesque stated. “But, I’ll let all of you know tonight that the winner of the King of the Ring tournament and the winner of the Queen of the Ring tournament will both go on to receive championship matches with the title of their respective brands.”

He concluded, “They will both get world title shots, either WWE or World title at SummerSlam.”