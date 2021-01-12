Kofi Kingston Comments On His Jaw Injury

On this week’s WWE RAW, it was announced that Kofi Kingston wasn’t on the show due to a broken jaw.

In a video published to Instagram, Kingston commented on the injury:

“I gotta apologize because I feel like I’m talking out of the side of my mouth and I’m dealing with a jaw injury right now. My mouth is only closing on one side and if I sound kind of funny, that’s why. Ordinarily I do a lot of imitations, impersonations, and impressions but I’m not doing that right now. I’m talking funny trying to figure this situation out.”