Booker T Says Ric Flair Needs To Slow Down After Having A Heart Attack In His Retirement Match

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair needs to slow down after having a heart attack in his retirement match.

Booker T said, “That’s not something to play with, more than anything. But to find out there again, later on he did have a heart attack that night. And then to find — Ric needs to slow down, man. You know, I know a lot of people are not gonna say it. Because they’re gonna say, ‘Ah, it’s Ric. It’s Ric Flair, it’s Ric Flair.’ But you know, I’m serious, man. Ric needs to slow down just a little bit if these rumors are anywhere near true. I mean, seriously, I’m just saying.”

On how younger wrestlers can advance their careers more:

“I think young wrestlers need to think about how they can make people feel, opposed to what people will see. And I think they’kk advance their careers a whole lot further. That’s why I love Roxanne Perez, the Prodigy. She’s one of the best, and she thinks about making the fans feel a certain way about her. Shawn Michaels was like that, he was always about making the fans feel a certain way about how he went out and entertained them. Being not the biggest guy in the room, you gotta know how to project being the biggest guy in the room. It’s an amazing science, it really truly is.”

