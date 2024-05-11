Becky Lynch’s WWE Deal Set To Expire In Three Weeks

Becky Lynch is the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion, but her future in WWE is still uncertain.

Fightful Select is reporting that the WWE contract of “The Man” is set to expire in June of this year.

Her husband, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, recently inked a new multi-year WWE contract, however Lynch remains under her existing deal and has yet to agree to terms on a new deal.

Discussions have continued between the two sides, however as things currently stand, Lynch’s deal with the company is scheduled to expire in approximately three weeks.

Lynch is scheduled to defend her WWE Women’s World Championship against Liv Morgan at the upcoming WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 premium live event on May 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

